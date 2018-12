Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC student hopes to grow support for her ‘green roof’ bus shelter

Vancouver is Awesome mentioned work by UBC student Tabinda Shah, who is part of the Tree Canopy project to launch an environmental bus shelter on campus.

The story first appeared in Vancouver Courier.