Equity-focused health care improves patient outcomes, study finds

Vancouver Sun published an article about a recent UBC study which found that patients respond better when treated with a welcoming attitude and caring language.

The article also appeared in The Province, and Annette Browne, a professor of nursing at UBC, who led the study in conjunction with researchers from the University of Western Ontario was interviewed on CKNW‘s Jill Bennett Show.