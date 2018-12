Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Research finds bull trout, seals major salmon predators

Scott Hinch, a professor of forest and conservation sciences at UBC, was mentioned in a Business in Vancouver article about Pacific salmon stocks.

Hinch’s team have been using tracking tags to determine survival rates of juvenile salmon.