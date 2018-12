Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Electoral reform referendum

Max Cameron, a political scientist at UBC, was mentioned in a News 1130 article about results of the referendum on electoral reform.

“I would really question the wisdom of taking a complex topic like this and kind of jumping quickly into a referendum without having a whole sort of prior process of public education,” he said.