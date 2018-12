Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Huge, recently discovered cave closed to public; trespassers face $1M fine

CBC mentioned UBC adjunct professor Catherine Hickson in an article about a recently discovered cave in Wells Gray Provincial Park.

“It’s about the size of a soccer field, so, if you think of a soccer field and you put that soccer field on its end so you have this pit going down. It is truly amazing,” she said.