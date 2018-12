Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why a military suicide should have been prevented — and why it wasn’t

CBC spoke to Tim Laidler, a retired corporal and the executive director of the centre for group counselling and trauma at UBC, in an article about the suicide of a Canadian soldier.

Laidler discussed the pressures of the military environment.