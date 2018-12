Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Animal rights increasingly being recognized by the courts

UBC adjunct professor Rebeka Breder wrote an op-ed for Vancouver Sun about animal law, which is now being taught in Canadian law schools, including at UBC.

The piece also appeared in Winnipeg Sun.