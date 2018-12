Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASA asteroid warning: Giant space rock barrelling on ‘Earth Close Approach’ Tonight

The Daily Express quoted Matija Cuk, an asteroid expert at UBC, in an article about an asteroid which passed by Earth on Monday.

Speaking about an asteroid that erupted over the Russian city of Chelyabinsk in 2013, he said that most injuries occurred when the blast destroyed windows and struck onlookers inside buildings.

“Fortunately, there are no reported deaths from the Chelyabinsk impact,” he said.