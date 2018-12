Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

American sportswear traced to factories in Chinese internment camps

The Associated Press reported on the use of Chinese forced labour to make American sportswear.

Earlier this year Shawn Zhang, a researcher at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, found a social media post about some 1.5 million pieces of clothing worth $400,000 heading overseas from China.

The story also appeared in Time, City News, South China Morning Post and CTV.