To feed the world amid climate change, we need a better way to grow rice

CBC spoke to Laura Vang Rasmussen, who studies crop intensification strategies at UBC, in an article about growing rice.

Agricultural intensification “should free up space and reduce deforestation, but it might be so profitable for farmers that we actually might have a situation where [it] escalates the agricultural intensification and expansion of agriculture,” she said.