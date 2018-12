Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ottawa to let cities, local groups apply directly to Health Canada for supervised drug consumption sites

Globe and Mail spoke to Thomas Kerr, a professor in the department of medicine at UBC, about supervised drug consumption sites.

Kerr called the federal decision a necessary step to ensure people in Ontario have access to overdose-prevention services.