A community near Ottawa is making Canada safer for kids

The Ottawa Sun spoke to Ian Pike, a pediatrics professor at UBC and director of the B.C. Injury Research and Prevention Unit, in an article about a project he is co-leading in the Mohawk Nation at Akwesasne.

The two-year project aims to improve safety in the community for, and with, local children.