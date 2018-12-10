Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saving B.C.’s caribou won’t come without sacrifice, says conservation expert

Tara Martin, a professor in the department of forest and conservation sciences at UBC, was quoted in a CBC article about a government plan to save caribou in the of B.C.

Martin said saving caribou won’t come without sacrifice from the industries involved, such as forestry and tourism.

“The question now is if we want to maintain southern mountain caribou in the province, we’re all going to have to take some responsibility and that means we’re all going to have to give something up,” she said.

