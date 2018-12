Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Macho ‘brogrammer’ culture still nudging women out of tech

A Financial Times article on women in tech quoted Jennifer Berdahl, professor of gender and diversity at UBC.

She said that while more women than ever are studying computer science degrees and entering the technology profession, the “brogrammer” culture is driving them to leave STEM professions.