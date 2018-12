Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘People are still suffering’: B.C. aid group nears Ukraine frontlines to bring food to victims

CTV quoted Florian Gassner, a professor with UBC’s department of Central, Eastern and Northern European Studies, in an article about ongoing poverty and unrest in Ukraine.

“There is constant shelling all day, there are military and civilian casualties every day and if anything, the aggression has increased in the past six months,” he said.