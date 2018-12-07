Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Huawei arrest puts focus on Chinese company’s relationship with Canadian telecoms

A number of media outlets reported on the arrest of Huawei CFO Wanzhou Meng.

UBC is one of several Canadian universities that collaborate with Huawei on research projects. Gail Murphy, vice-president of research and innovation, said in a statement that UBC plans to continue.

Articles appeared in the Financial Post and Vancouver Sun.

Wenran Jiang, a senior fellow at UBC’s institute for Asian research said that Meng worked hard to rise through the company ranks. Articles appeared in the Vancouver Sun and Times Colonist.