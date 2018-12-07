Huawei arrest puts focus on Chinese company’s relationship with Canadian telecoms

A number of media outlets reported on the arrest of Huawei CFO Wanzhou Meng.
UBC is one of several Canadian universities that collaborate with Huawei on research projects. Gail Murphy, vice-president of research and innovation, said in a statement that UBC plans to continue.
Articles appeared in the Financial Post and Vancouver Sun.
Wenran Jiang, a senior fellow at UBC’s institute for Asian research said that Meng worked hard to rise through the company ranks. Articles appeared in the Vancouver Sun and Times Colonist.