After Huawei arrest, China should take a deep breath and wait for the evidence

The Globe and Mail published an op-ed by Wenran Jiang, a senior fellow at UBC’s School of Public Policy and Global Affairs, about the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

“All sides should take a deep breath right now and tread carefully before things snowball out of control, doing permanent damage to a delicate Canada-China-U.S. relationship,” he said.