We asked 105 experts what gives them hope about the future

Motherboard included two UBC professors in a poll to find out what gives them hope, and what worries them most, about the future.

Mark Halpern, of the department of physics and astronomy, mentioned #MeToo and said that this movement shows we have made progress in 30 years.

Izabella Łaba, professor of mathematics, said that women give her hope, as they rise and claim their share of power and responsibility.