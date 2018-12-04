UBC appoints Ainsley Carry as the new Vice-President, Students University News

Ainsley Carry has been appointed as the new Vice-President, Students on the UBC Vancouver campus. He will formally begin the role on April 1, 2019.

Carry joins UBC from the University of Southern California (USC) where he has served as Vice President for Student Affairs since August 2013. He holds a faculty position in the Rossier School of Education and has served in leadership positions at Southern Methodist University, the University of Arkansas, Temple University, and the University of Florida. Prior to joining USC, Carry served as Vice President for Student Affairs at Auburn University.

“I am incredibly grateful to President Ono and the UBC selection committee for selecting me for this important position,” said Carry. “I look forward to working with the talented staff members of the Vice-President, Students portfolio, UBC students, and academic leaders of the university. My family (wife Jessica and daughter Aliyah) and I are excited about joining the UBC family.”

Carry brings deep expertise in student support and advocacy and creating educational experiences outside the classroom. He was selected by a search committee comprised of student, faculty, staff and Board of Governors representatives.

“Students are at the heart of everything we do,” said UBC President and Vice Chancellor Prof. Santa Ono. “In this spirit, I am excited to welcome Dr. Carry and look forward to working with him to advance our excellence in student experience, scholarship and well-being. Please join me in welcoming him to UBC.”

Andrew Parr has served as Interim Vice-President, Students, since September following the departure of Louise Cowin who held the role from 2011 to 2018.