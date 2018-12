Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Should we subsidize nuclear power to fight climate change?

Professor M.V. Ramana wrote an article in Scientific American about whether nuclear power companies should be subsidized in order to help reduce carbon emissions.

Ramana is the Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Security at the school of public policy and global affairs at UBC.