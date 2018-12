Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘Orangutan jungle school’

ET Canada previewed “Orangutan Jungle School,” a new TV series that follows the world’s biggest orangutan rehabilitation centre in Borneo.

The series features the work of Jacqueline Sunderland-Groves, an adviser at the centre and now a forestry researcher at UBC.

Similar stories appeared in the National Observer and Vancouver is Awesome.