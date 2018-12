Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Millennial men are ditching traditional ‘masculine’ values

New research suggests millennial men are more selfless, health-conscious and socially engaged than previous generations, reports the Daily Mail.

The study, led by UBC nursing professor John Oliffe with co-author Nick Black, found that men valued helping other people most, with openness being the second most important trait, followed by intellect and being fit and healthy.