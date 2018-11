Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stories unite Canadians on homelessness action: UBC study

Surrey Now-Leader published an article about a new study that found people respond more charitably to homelessness if they hear personal stories.

The research was carried out by Carey Doberstein, a political science professor at UBC’s Okanagan campus, and the University of Toronto.