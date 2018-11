Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Staffing more doctors and midwives tied to lower C-section rates

Reuters reported that fewer cesarean sections are likely to occur in hospitals with more doctors and midwives on staff.

Saraswathi Vedam, a researcher at UBC, who wasn’t involved in the study, said that c-sections carry number a risks.