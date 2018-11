Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Women feel better when they work with other women

An op-ed written by UBC sociology professor Yue Qian appeared in The Conversation.

Qian discussed her recent study on gender equality in the labour force, which found that women are much happier when they work with other women, as opposed to men.

The article also appeared in the National Post.