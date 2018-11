Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver’s Little Mountain: The money and the sad history behind a long-stalled project

Vancouver Sun spoke to Kin Lo, a professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, about the Little Mountain site in Vancouver which has sat undeveloped for years.

Lo explains the issues surrounding the financing of the site’s intended housing project.