Now is the time for a global pact for the environment

Vancouver Sun published an op-ed written by Denby McDonnell, a Vision20 fellow in UBC’s master of public policy and global affairs program, and Yves Tiberghien, a UBC professor and founder and chair of Vision20.

They wrote about the importance of a global pact for the environment.

The op-ed also appeared in The Province.