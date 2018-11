In search of Canada’s first condos, and the woman who paved the way

The Tyee mentioned UBC in an article about Lois Milsom, a former student of architecture who designed the first townhouses on Point Grey Road, but who did not graduate.

Sherry McKay, an associate professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, commended the design. “It’s interesting that you had this kind of density in the ’60s when there was so much discussion about the single-family home,” she said.