Watch live coverage of the Mars InSight landing with member of NASA team Science, Health & Technology

Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Location: Pacific Museum of Earth, 6339 Stores Rd., UBC Vancouver campus

Map: https://tinyurl.com/yalh4aja

Parking: Media may park in available spots in the service area behind the building. If your vehicle is unmarked, please leave credentials on dashboard.

Event details: Watch NASA’s live coverage of the Mars InSight landing with the UBC planetary scientist who is the only Canadian involved in the mission.

Catherine Johnson, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, plans to use the seismic data returned by the InSight lander to study ‘marsquakes’ and better understand the history of water on Mars.

Johnson will be available to answer questions from media and members of the UBC community, while screens in the museum gallery carry live coverage.

The landing is scheduled for noon PT but will not be visible on the broadcast. Confirmation of the landing could come at approximately 12:30 p.m. PT, or be delayed until early evening.

Interviews:

Catherine Johnson, professor in department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences

Please note that Catherine Johnson will not be available for interviews on the weekend preceding the landing.

Background: Mission to Mars: UBC professor part of NASA team launching lander