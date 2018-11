Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dan McLeod, Ben Heppner, and Nancy Hermiston join B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame

The Georgia Straight reported on a ceremony at UBC’s Old Auditorium to induct three alumni to the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame.

Dan McLeod and Ben Heppner are both former students of UBC and Nancy Hermiston is a UBC school of music professor and chair of the voice and opera divisions.