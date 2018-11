Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Climate change is upending the predictability of Italy’s wine industry

The Seattle Times spoke to Elizabeth Wolkovich, an associate professor in UBC’s faculty of forestry, about the effect of climate change on the wine-making industry.

“If [existing regions] don’t make changes, or they don’t make them fast enough, I think there will be a reshuffling of where the great wines are made,” she said.