‘Striking’ APEC confrontation causes uncertainty ahead of G20

CBC quoted Yves Tiberghien, a UBC professor and Asia specialist, in an article about tensions at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

“This confrontation… as far as I know it was the first time. It’s striking,” he said.

