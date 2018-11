Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Expert panel seeks public input on money laundering in real estate

CBC reported on an expert panel on money laundering in real estate which has launched a public consultation in order to shape its recommendations.

Tsur Somerville, associate professor and director of the UBC centre for urban economics and real estate, is part of the panel.