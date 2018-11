Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC Connects with Michio Kaku – Michio’s Vision for the Future

Theoretical physicist and bestselling author Michio Kaku presents a succinct history of physics and makes a compelling case for why this particular branch of science is the key to pretty much everything.