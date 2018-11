Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Israel-Hamas hostilities unlikely to escalate into another Gazan war, say experts

Global News quoted Hani Faris, an adjunct professor of political science at UBC, in an article about the hostilities between Israel and Palestine.

Faris said that it’s unlikely Israel would invade Gaza because it doesn’t want to pay the price.