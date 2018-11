Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Soccer head shots cause nerve cell damage: UBC study

A new study from UBC’s Okanagan campus shows that soccer head shots can damage nerve cells, reports the Vancouver Sun.

UBC neuroscientist Paul van Donkelaar found that soccer players showed increased levels of a protein called light neurofilament, which is associated with nerve cell damage, after an intensive heading session of a ball.

The story also appeared in the Ottawa Citizen.