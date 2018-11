More psychiatrists need to speak up about low level of care in B.C.

An op-ed written by Diane McIntosh, a clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at UBC, was published in the Vancouver Sun. McIntosh writes about the need for more psychiatrists to speak up about the low level of care in B.C.

“The abysmal state [of care] is rooted in several serious systemic problems, including the lack of timely access to high-quality psychiatric care, and the lack of acceptance of mental illnesses that have an abundance of science supporting their existence,” she said.