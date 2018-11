Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Doctoral student says it’s time for us to rethink construction in waterways

Pique magazine spoke to Greg Courtice, a PhD student at UBC’s Okanagan campus, about the impact of construction in waterways. Courtice believes North American environmental strategies are flawed and is hoping to develop a more holistic approach.

“It’s kind of like the Wild West out there, where everyone is applying (mitigation strategies) in different ways. There isn’t a lot of precedent for what best management practices are,” he said.