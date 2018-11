Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

3 at UBCO score scholarships for women studying technology

Three UBC Okanagan students have earned $10,000 Women in Technology scholarships, the Kelowna Daily Courier reported. They are Angelina Pinchbeck, a mechanical engineering student, and Emily Medema and Marlie Russell, who are enrolled in the computer science program.