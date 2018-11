Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Electoral reform debate

Gerald Baier, a UBC professor of political science, was interviewed on CBC Radio’s BC Today about the electoral reform referendum ahead of a debate on the topic.

Baier discussed the different options available for voters to choose on the ballot.