UBC looking for participants for study on dogs and infants

UBC psychology researchers are looking for study participants with babies to learn if having a dog in the home contributes to enhanced language development in infants, the Vancouver Sun reported.

Nicole Sugden, a postdoctoral fellow and Janet Werker, a psychology professor, want to examine whether a family dog can change infants’ brain response to language or increase their ability to understand an adult.

A similar story appeared in the Terrace Standard.