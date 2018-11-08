UBC experts on Remembrance Day Arts & Humanities

Remembrance Day commemorates members of the armed forces who died in the line of duty, as well as those who continue to serve Canada in times of war and peace. As the day approaches, media are invited to speak with UBC experts who have studied wartime and its effects on those involved, past and present.

George Belliveau

Department of Language & Literacy Education

Email: george.belliveau@ubc.ca

Theatre initiatives in support of the Veterans Transition Program

Sherrill Grace, OC

Department of English

Email: sherrill.grace@ubc.ca

Canadian representations of WWI and WW2 in literature

Eli Puterman

School of Kinesiology

Email: eli.puterman@ubc.ca

Long-term impact of trauma

Pheroze Unwalla

Department of History and Vantage College

Email: pheroze@mail.ubc.ca

Meaning and purpose of Remembrance Day

Exploitation of Remembrance Day

Nationalism and Remembrance Day

* Best availability: Nov. 8 and 9

Richard Vedan

School of Social Work

Email: richard.vedan@ubc.ca