Small, medium-sized outrage building over corruption in Mongolia

Two UBC researchers wrote an op-ed for The Diplomat about corruption in Mongolia.

“It does seem likely… that attention to evidence will fuel distrust of political parties further and will ultimately lead to upheavals in democratic Mongolia,” wrote Julian Dierkes, a professor at UBC’s school for public policy and global affairs, and Mendee Jargalsaikhan, a political science PhD candidate.