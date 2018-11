Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Students erect robotically fabricated wooden bench on campus

Dezeen featured a wooden bench built by UBC students using computation tools.

The Wander Wood Pavilion was built during the Robot Made: Large-Scale Robotic Timber Fabrication in Architecture student workshop, held by the university’s school of architecture and landscape architecture and Centre for Advanced Wood Processing.