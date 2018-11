Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Special report: Seafood eco-labels

Business in Vancouver mentioned Daniel Pauly, a fisheries scientist at UBC, in an article about a film called The Dark Side of the Fish Seal MSC.

The article reported Pauly criticizes the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) though he once supported the program.