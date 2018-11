Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Suspended B.C. prof who exposed fake journals welcomes investigation

Mark Mac Lean, a UBC mathematics professor and former president of the UBC faculty association, will chair an investigating committee of the Canadian Association of University Teachers, the Vancouver Sun reported.

The committee will decide whether Thompson Rivers University has violated the academic freedom of an economics professor at that university.

The article also appeared in the Edmonton Journal.