Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bitcoin is 10: How next 10 years could transform digital society

Inverse interviewed Marc-David L. Seidel, a professor of entrepreneurship at UBC, for an article about the future of Bitcoin.

“The core innovation that Bitcoin has highlighted is the broader shift to forms of ‘distributed trust’ in society,” he said.