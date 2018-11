Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New UBC research suggests flashing casino lights promote problem gambling

Global reported on UBC research that found bright flashing lights and loud music in gambling halls play an important role in a casino’s success.

Catharine Winstanley, a professor in UBC’s department of psychology, said researchers have received funding to scan brains of participants while they are gambling to learn what brain chemicals and regions are involved in the behaviour.