Greyhound service in Western Canada stops at midnight: Now what?

CBC interviewed Garland Chow, director of the Bureau of Intelligent Transportation Systems and Freight Security at the UBC Sauder School of Business, for a story about decreased Greyhound bus service in Western Canada.

Chow said bus travel has gradually become less viable, especially to smaller regions.

The story also appeared on MSN and Chow also spoke to Radio Canada and CBC Radio’s BC Today.