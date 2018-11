Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

French comedy star Gad Elmaleh finds humour in learning, performing in English

Gad Elmaleh, a comedian described as “France’s Jerry Seinfeld” will perform at UBC’s Chan Centre next week, the Vancouver Sun reported.

The article also appeared in The Province.